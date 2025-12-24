Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 19 and last traded at GBX 19.26, with a volume of 34600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.35.

Pennant International Group Trading Up 1.9%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 21.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 23.94. The company has a market capitalization of £9.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.34.

Insider Transactions at Pennant International Group

In related news, insider David Joseph Clements purchased 37,500 shares of Pennant International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 20 per share, for a total transaction of £7,500. Insiders own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Pennant International Group Company Profile

Pennant, Maximising Operational Efficiency.

Pennant ensures systems are where they are needed, when they are needed and that they work, by providing systems support and training solutions to defence departments and major OEMs worldwide to maximise operational and maintenance efficiency. Other industries include space, aerospace, rail and shipping.

Pennant has an impressive portfolio that includes system support software (GenS, Analyzer and R4i) utilising one single source of truth database, technology led training systems covering software-based solutions, generic training devices and bespoke engineering, as well as technical services covering consultancy and technical documentation.

Today, Pennant has become a firmly established world leading supplier of systems support, technical services and training solutions, supported by a global innovative team working in offices in Europe, North America and Indo-Pacific.

