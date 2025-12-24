AmeraMex International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Short Interest Update

AmeraMex International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 10 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the November 30th total of 6,704 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,840 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 37,840 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AmeraMex International Trading Down 6.0%

Shares of AMMX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 47,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,252. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11. AmeraMex International has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. AmeraMex International had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 0.81%.The company had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services. It serves customers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, and Africa. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Chico, California.

