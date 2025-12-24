Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 620309 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

Liberty Gold Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$449.94 million, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Corp is an exploration stage company. It operates in the business segment of exploration for gold, copper and other precious and base metals. The company has operations in the USA . Its projects include the Black Pine project and Goldstrike project.

