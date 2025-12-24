abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,874,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the previous session’s volume of 616,206 shares.The stock last traded at $22.7050 and had previously closed at $22.54.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCI. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,552,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,315,000 after buying an additional 336,859 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the second quarter valued at $471,000.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad-market commodity index through the active management of the fund`s collateral. The index includes 26 commodity futures with maturities of 1-3 months. BCI was launched on Mar 30, 2017 and is managed by Abrdn.

