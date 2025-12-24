T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (NASDAQ:TAXE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (NASDAQ:TAXE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,613 shares, a growth of 778.3% from the November 30th total of 1,436 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,708 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,708 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAXE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $893,000. Finally, Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,243,000.

T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ TAXE traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.46. T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.51.

T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.1622 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (TAXE) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 26.49m in AUM and 102 holdings. TAXE is actively managed, seeking the highest level of income by targeting municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes TAXE was launched on Jul 9, 2024 and is issued by T. Rowe Price.

