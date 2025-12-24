Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $249.08 and last traded at $247.5450, with a volume of 70013 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $240.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRYS shares. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Krystal Biotech from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Krystal Biotech from $182.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $166.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.14.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 0.48.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $97.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.72 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 53.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.16, for a total transaction of $5,504,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,413,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,242,613.76. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth $467,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 78.6% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.6% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company’s lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

