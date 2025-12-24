Short Interest in VSee Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSEEW) Drops By 97.1%

VSee Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSEEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 50 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the November 30th total of 1,716 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,261 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,261 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VSee Health Price Performance

VSEEW stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. 53,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,501. VSee Health has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07.

VSee Health Company Profile

VSee Health (NASDAQ: VSEEW) is a telehealth software provider that delivers secure video conferencing and remote patient monitoring solutions to healthcare organizations, enterprises and government agencies. The company’s platform enables live video consultations, secure messaging, file sharing and integration with electronic health records, supporting a range of clinical workflows from primary care visits to specialist referrals and behavioral health sessions.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VSee Health was established to address the need for a simple, HIPAA-compliant telemedicine solution.

