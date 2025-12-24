Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Fastenal (FAST)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) recently:

12/22/2025 – Fastenal had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Fastenal had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Fastenal was given a new $52.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Fastenal was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

12/15/2025 – Fastenal was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

12/9/2025 – Fastenal had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Fastenal had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $44.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Fastenal was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2025 – Fastenal is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 82.24%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.58 per share, with a total value of $49,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,800. This trade represents a 11.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,000. This represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $131,630. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) is a wholesale distributor of industrial and construction supplies, best known for its broad assortment of fasteners such as bolts, nuts, screws and anchors. Founded in Winona, Minnesota, Fastenal has grown from a regional supplier into a national and international distributor serving a wide range of end markets, including manufacturing, construction, maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and government customers. The company is publicly traded and operates through a network of locally staffed branches combined with national distribution capabilities.

Product offerings extend beyond fasteners to include tools, safety and personal protective equipment, power transmission components, cutting and welding supplies, janitorial and material handling items, and other industrial consumables.

