Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BCE (BCE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BCE (NYSE: BCE) in the last few weeks:

12/20/2025 – BCE was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/11/2025 – BCE was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

12/9/2025 – BCE was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating.

12/9/2025 – BCE was upgraded by analysts at Cibc Captl Mkts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/10/2025 – BCE had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $21.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2025 – BCE was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

BCE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 25.99%.

BCE Inc (NYSE: BCE) is a Canadian communications, media and entertainment company that operates through its primary subsidiaries, including Bell Canada and Bell Media. As a large integrated telecommunications provider, BCE delivers a broad range of connectivity services and content to residential, business and wholesale customers across Canada. The company combines network infrastructure with media assets to offer bundled communications and entertainment solutions.

On the services side, BCE provides fixed-line and wireless voice services, mobile data, high-speed internet, fibre and broadband access, and television services through platforms such as Bell Fibe and Bell TV.

