Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BCE (BCE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BCE (NYSE: BCE) in the last few weeks:
- 12/20/2025 – BCE was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/11/2025 – BCE was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 12/9/2025 – BCE was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating.
- 12/9/2025 – BCE was upgraded by analysts at Cibc Captl Mkts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 11/10/2025 – BCE had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $21.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/8/2025 – BCE was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
BCE Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 25.99%.
On the services side, BCE provides fixed-line and wireless voice services, mobile data, high-speed internet, fibre and broadband access, and television services through platforms such as Bell Fibe and Bell TV.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BCE
- How Long Will $1M Last in Retirement?
- The Best $1 You’ll Spend This Holiday Season
- Washington prepares for war
- GOLD ALERT
- Punch these codes into your ordinary brokerage account
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.