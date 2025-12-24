SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $126.41 and last traded at $126.0990, with a volume of 4206850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.43.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.01 and a 200-day moving average of $99.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges. The Biotech Index is a modified equal weight index.

