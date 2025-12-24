Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM) Short Interest Up 2,215.3% in December

Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,334 shares, a growth of 2,215.3% from the November 30th total of 144 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,975 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,975 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $553,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,296,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,869,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,076,000 after acquiring an additional 191,722 shares during the last quarter.

Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PPEM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.43. 362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,856. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average is $26.36. The stock has a market cap of $49.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.71. Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $28.64.

Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Announces Dividend

About Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.6076 per share. This represents a yield of 618.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th.

The PortfolioPlus Emerging Markets ETF (PPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of any capitalization located in emerging markets. Selected companies are perceived to possess positive environmental, social, and governance criteria. PPEM was launched on Jan 19, 2023 and is managed by Putnam.

