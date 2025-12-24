Short Interest in ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPER) Expands By 1,706.8%

ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,154 shares, a growth of 1,706.8% from the November 30th total of 562 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,970 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,970 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPER – Free Report) by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.44% of ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0%

OPER stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.28. 2,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,924. ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $99.42 and a 1-year high of $100.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.24.

About ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF

The ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF (OPER) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio seeking current income by investing primarily in repurchase agreements, with a portfolio maturity of less than one year. OPER was launched on Jul 11, 2018 and is managed by ClearShares.

