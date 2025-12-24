First Trust Emerging Markets Human Flourishing ETF (NYSEARCA:FTHF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Human Flourishing ETF (NYSEARCA:FTHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 22,200 shares, an increase of 1,976.7% from the November 30th total of 1,069 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,627 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,627 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets Human Flourishing ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA FTHF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.71. 707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,794. First Trust Emerging Markets Human Flourishing ETF has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $33.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.01. The stock has a market cap of $58.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Human Flourishing ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Human Flourishing ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Human Flourishing ETF (NYSEARCA:FTHF – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,247 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 1.87% of First Trust Emerging Markets Human Flourishing ETF worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About First Trust Emerging Markets Human Flourishing ETF

The First Trust Emerging Markets Human Flourishing ETF (FTHF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Emerging Markets Human Flourishing index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-sized emerging market companies that adequately promotes human flourishing. Securities are screened on their human rights beliefs and are selected based on their fundamentals. FTHF was launched on Oct 30, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

