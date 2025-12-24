Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.20, but opened at $25.45. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $25.4750, with a volume of 143,507 shares traded.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Trading Up 0.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $745.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.54.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 6.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 61,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 69,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 17.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket. The proceeds from the offering of Shares are invested in the Master Fund.

