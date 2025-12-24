Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 364 shares, an increase of 1,922.2% from the November 30th total of 18 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,454 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,454 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Carl Zeiss Meditec stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.32. 407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,769. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.23. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52 week low of $45.96 and a 52 week high of $76.28.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG is a global medical technology company headquartered in Jena, Germany. Founded in 2002 as a spin-off from the Carl Zeiss Group, the business leverages the parent company’s expertise in optics and precision engineering. Over the years, Carl Zeiss Meditec has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions, becoming a recognized provider of innovative surgical and diagnostic solutions for eye care and microsurgery.

The company’s core offerings span two primary divisions: Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery.

