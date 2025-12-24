AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Shares Down 5.2% – Here’s What Happened

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report) were down 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.6250. Approximately 6,863,685 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 8,948,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Trading Up 0.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $894.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 1,480.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,352 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $883,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $669,000.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

