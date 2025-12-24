Contrasting CIMG (NASDAQ:IMG) and John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS)

CIMG (NASDAQ:IMG – Get Free Report) and John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CIMG and John B. Sanfilippo & Son, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIMG 1 0 0 0 1.00 John B. Sanfilippo & Son 0 1 1 1 3.00

John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a consensus target price of $109.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.84%. Given John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe John B. Sanfilippo & Son is more favorable than CIMG.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIMG $1.93 million 7.13 -$8.97 million ($4.00) -0.35 John B. Sanfilippo & Son $1.13 billion 0.74 $58.93 million $5.62 12.86

This table compares CIMG and John B. Sanfilippo & Son”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son has higher revenue and earnings than CIMG. CIMG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than John B. Sanfilippo & Son, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CIMG and John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIMG N/A -189.87% -113.08% John B. Sanfilippo & Son 5.84% 18.92% 11.32%

Volatility and Risk

CIMG has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.4% of CIMG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of CIMG shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.2% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

John B. Sanfilippo & Son beats CIMG on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CIMG

CIMG Inc. is a digital marketing, sales and distribution company for various consumer products with focuses on food and beverages. CIMG Inc., formerly known as NUZEE INC., is based in BEIJING.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

