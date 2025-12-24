Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) vs. Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Financial Survey

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) and Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Arcosa and Janus International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcosa 5.25% 7.46% 3.74% Janus International Group 5.29% 14.18% 5.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arcosa and Janus International Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcosa $2.57 billion 2.12 $93.70 million $3.02 36.72 Janus International Group $963.80 million 0.97 $70.40 million $0.34 19.82

Arcosa has higher revenue and earnings than Janus International Group. Janus International Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arcosa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Arcosa has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Janus International Group has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Arcosa and Janus International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcosa 0 1 4 0 2.80 Janus International Group 1 3 1 0 2.00

Arcosa currently has a consensus target price of $115.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.72%. Janus International Group has a consensus target price of $10.17, indicating a potential upside of 50.84%. Given Janus International Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Janus International Group is more favorable than Arcosa.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.7% of Arcosa shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Janus International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Arcosa shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Janus International Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Arcosa beats Janus International Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcosa

(Get Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction. The Engineered Structures segment offers utility structures, wind towers, traffic structures, and telecommunication structures for electricity transmission and distribution, wind power generation, highway road construction, and wireless communication markets. The Transportation Products segment offers inland barges, fiberglass barge covers, winches, marine hardware, and steel components for railcars and transportation equipment; cast components for industrial and mining sectors; and axles, circular forgings, and coupling devices for freight, tank, locomotive, and passenger rail transportation equipment, as well as other industrial uses. Arcosa, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Janus International Group

(Get Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc. manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions. It also provides facility and door automation and access control technologies; and Noke smart entry system. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Temple, Georgia.

