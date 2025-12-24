Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Procter & Gamble (PG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG):

12/22/2025 – Procter & Gamble had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/18/2025 – Procter & Gamble had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $157.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/16/2025 – Procter & Gamble was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $179.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $156.00.

12/15/2025 – Procter & Gamble had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Procter & Gamble had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $153.00 to $151.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Procter & Gamble had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $176.00 to $171.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2025 – Procter & Gamble was upgraded by analysts at Dbs Bank to a “hold” rating.

12/1/2025 – Procter & Gamble had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Procter & Gamble had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Procter & Gamble had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/28/2025 – Procter & Gamble was upgraded by analysts at Dbs Bank to a “moderate buy” rating.

10/27/2025 – Procter & Gamble was given a new $175.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/27/2025 – Procter & Gamble had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $163.00 to $165.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $108,438.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,429.03. The trade was a 42.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $366,569.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 31,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,347.10. This trade represents a 7.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,611,852. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

