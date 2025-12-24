Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE: ARE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/19/2025 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $83.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $62.00 to $47.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/5/2025 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $52.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/4/2025 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

12/4/2025 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $73.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/4/2025 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $61.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/4/2025 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities had its price target lowered by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $72.00 to $50.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

12/4/2025 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $72.00 to $64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2025 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $67.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/28/2025 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $74.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/26/2025 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/24/2025 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities was downgraded by analysts at Citizens Jmp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/6/2025 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/3/2025 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

11/3/2025 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities was given a new $62.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/3/2025 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $65.00.

11/3/2025 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $98.00 to $65.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $104.00 to $74.00.

10/31/2025 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $61.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2025 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $79.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2025 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities had its price target lowered by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $82.00 to $72.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -116.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Sheila K. Mcgrath bought 3,100 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.60 per share, for a total transaction of $141,360.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 8,392 shares in the company, valued at $382,675.20. This represents a 58.58% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company’s properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

