Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Adobe (ADBE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE):
- 12/22/2025 – Adobe was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/17/2025 – Adobe had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/17/2025 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $366.00 to $387.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/15/2025 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $405.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/14/2025 – Adobe was given a new $487.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 12/14/2025 – Adobe was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/11/2025 – Adobe had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/11/2025 – Adobe had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $375.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/11/2025 – Adobe had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $430.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/11/2025 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $425.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/11/2025 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $460.00 to $430.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/11/2025 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $590.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/11/2025 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $450.00 to $440.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/11/2025 – Adobe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/11/2025 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $420.00 to $400.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 12/9/2025 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $480.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/8/2025 – Adobe had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.
- 12/6/2025 – Adobe was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/5/2025 – Adobe had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $415.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/4/2025 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $400.00 to $366.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/20/2025 – Adobe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/20/2025 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $410.00 to $390.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/20/2025 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $470.00 to $420.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/8/2025 – Adobe was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/29/2025 – Adobe had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $405.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/29/2025 – Adobe had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.
- 10/29/2025 – Adobe was given a new $465.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/26/2025 – Adobe was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,576.88. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.
