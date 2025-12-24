Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Adobe (ADBE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE):

12/22/2025 – Adobe was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/17/2025 – Adobe had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/17/2025 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $366.00 to $387.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $405.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/14/2025 – Adobe was given a new $487.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/14/2025 – Adobe was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/11/2025 – Adobe had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/11/2025 – Adobe had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $375.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2025 – Adobe had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $430.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2025 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $425.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2025 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $460.00 to $430.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/11/2025 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $590.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2025 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $450.00 to $440.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/11/2025 – Adobe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2025 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $420.00 to $400.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/9/2025 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $480.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Adobe had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

12/6/2025 – Adobe was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/5/2025 – Adobe had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $415.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2025 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $400.00 to $366.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/20/2025 – Adobe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock.

11/20/2025 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $410.00 to $390.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/20/2025 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $470.00 to $420.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2025 – Adobe was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/29/2025 – Adobe had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $405.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Adobe had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

10/29/2025 – Adobe was given a new $465.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2025 – Adobe was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,576.88. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

