Gelteq Limited (NASDAQ:GELS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gelteq Limited (NASDAQ:GELS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 40,613 shares, a decrease of 86.9% from the November 30th total of 309,448 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,833 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 96,833 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Gelteq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GELS traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.87. 9,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,671. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41. Gelteq has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Gelteq in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Gelteq presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gelteq stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Gelteq Limited (NASDAQ:GELS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.44% of Gelteq as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Gelteq

Gelteq Inc is a biotechnology company which specializes in the formulation, development and manufacturing of ingestible gel platform designed for nutrient and drug delivery. The Company is focused on advancing and commercializing its delivery solutions within core verticals pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter medications, nutraceuticals, animal medications and sports nutrition. Gelteq Inc is based in NEW YORK.

