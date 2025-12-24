VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Down 93.5% in December

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 326 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the November 30th total of 5,032 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,435 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 15,435 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $59.42. 2,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,834. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.96. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $49.12 and a twelve month high of $62.19.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.4876 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.8%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 11th.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.