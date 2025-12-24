Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Short Interest Down 91.9% in December

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 355 shares, a drop of 91.9% from the November 30th total of 4,398 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,043 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,043 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Forafric Global Price Performance

Shares of Forafric Global stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.25. 3,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,671. Forafric Global has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69.

About Forafric Global

Forafric Global Corp (NASDAQ: AFRIW) is a Delaware-incorporated special purpose acquisition company formed in 2021 with the objective of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in Africa. As a blank check company, Forafric Global does not currently conduct any operating business, instead raising capital through its initial public offering on the Nasdaq to pursue acquisition targets that leverage technological innovation to drive growth across the continent’s emerging markets.

The company’s strategy focuses on sectors including financial technology, digital infrastructure, telecommunications, renewable energy and e-commerce platforms.

