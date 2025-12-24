Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY):

12/16/2025 – Valley National Bancorp was given a new $14.50 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc..

12/16/2025 – Valley National Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $14.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Valley National Bancorp is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2025 – Valley National Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/27/2025 – Valley National Bancorp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

10/27/2025 – Valley National Bancorp was given a new $15.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc..

10/27/2025 – Valley National Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2025 – Valley National Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/27/2025 – Valley National Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey, offering a comprehensive suite of commercial and consumer banking products and services. Through its banking subsidiary, Valley National Bank, the company provides deposit accounts, residential and commercial lending, mortgage services, treasury and cash management, foreign exchange and trade finance solutions. Complementary wealth management and insurance offerings round out its financial services platform, catering to individual, small-business and corporate clients.

Tracing its roots to the establishment of Wayne National Bank in 1927, Valley has grown into one of the largest banks in New Jersey by both assets and deposit share.

