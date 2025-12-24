CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Trading Down 1.7% After Insider Selling

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.7% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $78.55 and last traded at $78.87. 11,914,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 24,860,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.26.

Specifically, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 63,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $5,445,125.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 102,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $8,771,825.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 185,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,795,939.30. The trade was a 35.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In other CoreWeave news, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 50,000 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $3,273,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CoreWeave from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Mizuho set a $92.00 price target on CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on CoreWeave from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion and a PE ratio of -54.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.12.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. The company’s revenue was up 133.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.82) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in CoreWeave by 166.7% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000.

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

