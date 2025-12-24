MetLife (MET) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MetLife (NYSE: MET):

12/23/2025 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/22/2025 – MetLife was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

12/15/2025 – MetLife is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2025 – MetLife had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – MetLife was given a new $101.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – MetLife was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/8/2025 – MetLife had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – MetLife was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

11/24/2025 – MetLife had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – MetLife had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/11/2025 – MetLife had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $92.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – MetLife had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $92.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – MetLife had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $96.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.75%.

MetLife, Inc is a global provider of insurance, annuities and employee benefit programs. Headquartered in New York City, the company offers a range of risk protection and retirement solutions to individuals, employers and institutional clients. Its core businesses include life insurance, group benefits, retirement products such as annuities, and supplemental health products including dental and disability coverage.

In addition to traditional life and group insurance, MetLife provides workplace benefits and voluntary products distributed through employer-sponsored programs.

