MetLife (MET) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MetLife (NYSE: MET):
- 12/23/2025 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/22/2025 – MetLife was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.
- 12/15/2025 – MetLife is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/15/2025 – MetLife had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/15/2025 – MetLife was given a new $101.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/15/2025 – MetLife was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 12/8/2025 – MetLife had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/1/2025 – MetLife was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.
- 11/24/2025 – MetLife had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/17/2025 – MetLife had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/11/2025 – MetLife had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $92.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2025 – MetLife had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $92.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/6/2025 – MetLife had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $96.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
MetLife Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.75%.
In addition to traditional life and group insurance, MetLife provides workplace benefits and voluntary products distributed through employer-sponsored programs.
