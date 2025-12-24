Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/22/2025 – NextEra Energy had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/17/2025 – NextEra Energy was given a new $91.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – NextEra Energy had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/11/2025 – NextEra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2025 – NextEra Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

12/10/2025 – NextEra Energy was given a new $94.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/9/2025 – NextEra Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $96.00.

12/9/2025 – NextEra Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2025 – NextEra Energy was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

12/1/2025 – NextEra Energy had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – NextEra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $87.00 to $94.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/24/2025 – NextEra Energy had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/20/2025 – NextEra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2025 – NextEra Energy had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – NextEra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $94.00 to $87.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2025 – NextEra Energy had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/10/2025 – NextEra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $94.00 to $95.00.

10/29/2025 – NextEra Energy was given a new $90.00 price target on by analysts at Argus.

10/29/2025 – NextEra Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $84.00.

10/29/2025 – NextEra Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $84.00.

10/29/2025 – NextEra Energy was given a new $88.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2025 – NextEra Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2025 – NextEra Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/27/2025 – NextEra Energy was given a new $97.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2025 – NextEra Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

10/27/2025 – NextEra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $78.00 to $88.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.97%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $906,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at $13,398,480. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,098.30. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,322 shares of company stock worth $13,148,943. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

