Tri Continental (NYSE:TY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tri Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 55,070 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 45,482 shares.The stock last traded at $33.0060 and had previously closed at $32.63.
Tri Continental Stock Up 0.1%
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.20.
Tri Continental Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $2.3154 per share. This is an increase from Tri Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $9.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.3%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri Continental
Tri Continental Company Profile
Tri-Continental Corporation is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to generate long-term total return through a combination of capital appreciation and income. The firm offers investors access to a broad portfolio of securities through a single, actively managed vehicle listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TY.
The company’s core strategy centers on investing primarily in equity securities of companies located in North America, Europe and the Pacific Basin.
