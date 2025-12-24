Tri Continental (NYSE:TY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tri Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 55,070 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 45,482 shares.The stock last traded at $33.0060 and had previously closed at $32.63.

Tri Continental Stock Up 0.1%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.20.

Tri Continental Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $2.3154 per share. This is an increase from Tri Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $9.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.3%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri Continental

Tri Continental Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Continental by 30.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tri Continental during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Tri Continental by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Tri Continental by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 470,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,906,000 after acquiring an additional 26,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Continental by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 126,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to generate long-term total return through a combination of capital appreciation and income. The firm offers investors access to a broad portfolio of securities through a single, actively managed vehicle listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TY.

The company’s core strategy centers on investing primarily in equity securities of companies located in North America, Europe and the Pacific Basin.

