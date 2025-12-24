Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 141,098 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 183% from the previous session’s volume of 49,816 shares.The stock last traded at $42.78 and had previously closed at $43.46.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,066.98 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.23. Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.14%.The company had revenue of $311.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.06 million. As a group, analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 28,567 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,198,956.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 479,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,144,424.84. This represents a 6.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $36,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,410. The trade was a 44.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 38,669 shares of company stock worth $1,623,140 and sold 1,800 shares worth $81,758. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Atlanta Braves during the third quarter valued at $988,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 145.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 3rd quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ: BATRA) are a professional baseball club that competes in Major League Baseball’s National League East division. Founded in 1871 as the Boston Red Stockings, the franchise relocated to Milwaukee in 1953 before settling in Atlanta in 1966. As one of MLB’s oldest and most storied organizations, the Braves are responsible for fielding a Major League team, overseeing player development through a network of minor league affiliates, and managing baseball operations under the leadership of President of Baseball Operations Alex Anthopoulos.

Beyond on?field performance, the Braves operate a diversified sports and entertainment business.

