Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS) Trading Down 5.5% – Here’s What Happened

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.34 and last traded at $8.9720. 68,687 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 830,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Barclays raised Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $9.50 to $11.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.95.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.85 million. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the third quarter worth $648,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the third quarter valued at $3,139,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 154,889 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 58,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 32,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañia de Aviacion, SAB de CV (NYSE: VLRS) is a Mexico-based airline holding company whose primary business is the operation of low-cost scheduled air transportation services. Through its principal operating subsidiary, Volaris, the company provides passenger and cargo flights on domestic and international routes. Its business model emphasizes unbundled ancillary services and point-to-point operations designed to offer competitive fares across its network.

Volaris serves more than 120 routes linking major metropolitan areas and secondary cities in Mexico, the United States and Central America.

