Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Shares Down 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) were down 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.7065 and last traded at $8.7065. Approximately 15,276 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 307,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VWDRY. Berenberg Bank downgraded Vestas Wind Systems AS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems AS in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems AS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems AS from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Vestas Wind Systems AS had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 5.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems AS will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS: VWDRY) is a Danish company that develops, manufactures, installs and services wind turbines and related solutions for the global wind energy industry. The company is known for providing complete wind power solutions across a project’s lifecycle, from initial site assessment and turbine design through to installation, commissioning and long?term operations and maintenance.

Vestas’ product and service offering spans turbine platforms for onshore and offshore wind, along with key components such as blades, nacelles and towers.

