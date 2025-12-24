Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Stock Price Up 12.9% – Should You Buy?

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 12.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.55 and last traded at $12.29. 28,466,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 27,301,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QUBT. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Quantum Computing from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Quantum Computing in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Quantum Computing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Quantum Computing from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Quantum Computing in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quantum Computing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 3.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.12.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUBT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quantum Computing during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quantum Computing by 724.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Quantum Computing in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Quantum Computing in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum Computing during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ: QUBT) is a provider of quantum computing and quantum-inspired algorithm solutions, headquartered in the United States with research and development operations in Europe. Originally incorporated as Unigrid Software in 2019, the company rebranded in 2021 to reflect its strategic focus on commercializing emerging quantum technologies for enterprise and government customers.

The company’s flagship product, Qatalyst, is a quantum-inspired optimization platform that applies advanced heuristic solvers to address complex combinatorial problems in logistics, supply chain management, finance and other data-intensive fields.

