Best Penny Stocks To Watch Today – December 24th

SOBR Safe, Sidus Space, Multi Ways, Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares, and Northann are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low-priced shares of very small companies—commonly defined in the U.S. as stocks trading below $5 per share—and are often found on over-the-counter markets or smaller exchanges. For investors they are highly speculative and risky because they tend to be illiquid, volatile, thinly traded, and more susceptible to price manipulation and fraud. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

SOBR Safe (SOBR)

SOBR Safe, Inc., a hardware and software company, develops non-invasive alcohol detection, biometric identity verification, and real-time cloud-based alerts and reporting systems in North America. The company provides SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; and SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band.

Sidus Space (SIDU)

Sidus Space, Inc., a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its space services include satellite/space hardware manufacturing; Low Earth Orbit (LEO) launch and deployment services; and space-based geospatial intel, imagery, and data analytics.

Multi Ways (MWG)

Multi Ways Holdings Limited supplies a range of heavy construction equipment for sales and rental in Singapore, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the supplying and rental of new and used heavy construction equipment in the infrastructure, building construction, mining, offshore and marine, and oil and gas industries.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS)

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc. index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Northann (NCL)

