Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.49, but opened at $2.31. Ambev shares last traded at $2.3350, with a volume of 1,388,377 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on ABEV. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.88 target price on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Ambev from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Ambev had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 17.90%.The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 1,465.0%. Ambev’s payout ratio is currently 188.89%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ambev during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bensler LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Ambev (NYSE: ABEV) is a Brazilian-based beverage company that produces, distributes and markets a broad portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. The company’s core business centers on brewing and selling beer, alongside a range of soft drinks, bottled water, energy drinks and other malt-based beverages. Headquartered in São Paulo, Ambev operates an integrated value chain that covers manufacturing, packaging, logistics and commercial sales to retail, on-premise and institutional customers.

The company traces its origins to the 1999 merger of two historic Brazilian breweries, and later became part of the broader global brewing group through subsequent industry consolidations.

