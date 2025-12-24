Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.55, but opened at $36.23. Fresh Del Monte Produce shares last traded at $36.0340, with a volume of 102,453 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Up 0.3%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 73.62%.

In other news, CEO Ghazaleh Mohammad Abu sold 28,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $1,097,198.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,962,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,648,646.08. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $215,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,499 shares in the company, valued at $268,839.15. The trade was a 44.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 35,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,045 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDP. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 517.3% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 61,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 51,501 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter worth $9,254,000. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc is a leading producer, marketer and distributor of fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables worldwide. The company offers a wide range of products including bananas, pineapples, melons, grapes and avocados, along with value-added items such as fruit salads, vegetable trays and snack packs under the Del Monte® brand.

Founded in 1989 as a spin-off from Del Monte, Fresh Del Monte has developed a global supply chain that spans production farms, ripening facilities and packaging centers across Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia and Africa.

