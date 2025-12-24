Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Mitsubishi Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.50, but opened at $22.50. Mitsubishi shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 1,314 shares trading hands.

Mitsubishi Stock Down 1.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38.

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $29.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 billion. Mitsubishi had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 6.97%. On average, analysts predict that Mitsubishi Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi is a long-established Japanese business family and brand that today encompasses a group of independent companies operating across a wide range of industries. The Mitsubishi name traces back to the late 19th century and the founding of a shipping firm that grew into a diversified industrial and trading conglomerate. Over time the original zaibatsu was reorganized into a number of separately managed companies that nonetheless share the Mitsubishi mark and coordinate through cross-shareholdings and business relationships.

Companies using the Mitsubishi name are active in sectors including industrial machinery and heavy equipment, automotive manufacturing, electrical and electronic equipment, chemicals and materials, energy and natural resources, trading and logistics, finance and banking, real estate, and food and consumer products.

