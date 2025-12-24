Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $52.52, but opened at $50.89. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America shares last traded at $51.2230, with a volume of 1,098 shares traded.

ODC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average of $58.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $120.49 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 21.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from Oil-Dri Corporation Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America’s dividend payout ratio is 22.53%.

In related news, VP Walter Wade Robey sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $238,199.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,500. The trade was a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura G. Scheland sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $51,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,970. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 11.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 99.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 799,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,695,000 after acquiring an additional 398,056 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 641,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 561,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,784,000 after purchasing an additional 281,500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 401,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,486,000 after purchasing an additional 35,302 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets sorbent and filtration products for industrial, environmental and consumer applications. Its flagship offerings include clay- and diatomaceous earth–based cat litters, calcium silicate absorbents for spill control and cleanup, and purification media designed to remove contaminants from petroleum, chemical and food-processing streams.

Founded in 1941 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company has evolved from a single-product operation into a diversified provider of mineral- and chemical-based solutions.

