Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Time to Sell?

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $75.54 and last traded at $73.3010. 192,409 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 899,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.75.
Several brokerages have weighed in on BC. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brunswick from $51.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.57.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 4.60%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Brunswick has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 26th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.25%.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 705.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Founded in 1845 by John Moses Brunswick, Brunswick Corporation is a global leader in recreation products. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, the company has evolved from its origins as a billiard table manufacturer into a diversified supplier of leisure equipment, serving both consumer and commercial markets around the world.
Brunswick operates through two primary segments: Marine and Bowling & Billiards. In its Marine segment, the company designs, manufactures and distributes recreational boats, outboard engines and aftermarket parts under recognized brands such as Sea Ray, Bayliner and Mercury Marine.
