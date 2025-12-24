Resolute Holdings Management (RHLD) and The Competition Financial Analysis

Resolute Holdings Management (NYSE:RHLD – Get Free Report) is one of 153 publicly-traded companies in the “FIN – MISC SVCS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Resolute Holdings Management to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Resolute Holdings Management and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resolute Holdings Management 23.82% -646.55% 9.94% Resolute Holdings Management Competitors 15.69% -8.13% -6.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Resolute Holdings Management and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Resolute Holdings Management $420.57 million $110.26 million -448.84 Resolute Holdings Management Competitors $3.10 billion $309.80 million 33.05

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Resolute Holdings Management’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Resolute Holdings Management. Resolute Holdings Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

42.3% of shares of all “FIN – MISC SVCS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.8% of Resolute Holdings Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “FIN – MISC SVCS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Resolute Holdings Management and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resolute Holdings Management 1 0 0 0 1.00 Resolute Holdings Management Competitors 1070 3302 4696 195 2.43

As a group, “FIN – MISC SVCS” companies have a potential upside of 15.55%. Given Resolute Holdings Management’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Resolute Holdings Management has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Resolute Holdings Management peers beat Resolute Holdings Management on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Resolute Holdings Management Company Profile

Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. operates as an alternative asset management platform company. The company was incorporated in 2024 and is based in New York, New York.

