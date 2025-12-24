Resolute Holdings Management (RHLD) and The Competition Financial Analysis

Resolute Holdings Management (NYSE:RHLD – Get Free Report) is one of 153 publicly-traded companies in the “FIN – MISC SVCS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Resolute Holdings Management to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.
Profitability
This table compares Resolute Holdings Management and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Resolute Holdings Management
|23.82%
|-646.55%
|9.94%
|Resolute Holdings Management Competitors
|15.69%
|-8.13%
|-6.16%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Resolute Holdings Management and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Resolute Holdings Management
|$420.57 million
|$110.26 million
|-448.84
|Resolute Holdings Management Competitors
|$3.10 billion
|$309.80 million
|33.05
Insider and Institutional Ownership
42.3% of shares of all “FIN – MISC SVCS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.8% of Resolute Holdings Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “FIN – MISC SVCS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Resolute Holdings Management and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Resolute Holdings Management
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.00
|Resolute Holdings Management Competitors
|1070
|3302
|4696
|195
|2.43
As a group, “FIN – MISC SVCS” companies have a potential upside of 15.55%. Given Resolute Holdings Management’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Resolute Holdings Management has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Summary
Resolute Holdings Management peers beat Resolute Holdings Management on 9 of the 12 factors compared.
Resolute Holdings Management Company Profile
Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. operates as an alternative asset management platform company. The company was incorporated in 2024 and is based in New York, New York.
