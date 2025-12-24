Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) versus Allied Gold (NYSE:AAUC) Head to Head Comparison

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) and Allied Gold (NYSE:AAUC – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Jaguar Mining and Allied Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00 Allied Gold 1 0 0 2 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Jaguar Mining and Allied Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Mining -10.83% 3.72% 2.55% Allied Gold -3.58% 24.32% 7.40%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Mining $158.63 million 2.99 -$1.29 million ($0.19) -29.33 Allied Gold $1.07 billion 2.85 -$115.63 million ($0.36) -68.33

This table compares Jaguar Mining and Allied Gold”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Jaguar Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allied Gold. Allied Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jaguar Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Allied Gold beats Jaguar Mining on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc., a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company's principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. It also owns the Paciência Gold Mine complex. Jaguar Mining Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Allied Gold

Allied Gold Corporation is a gold producer. It operates a portfolio of producing assets and development projects located principally in Cote d’Ivoire, Mali and Ethiopia. Allied Gold Corporation is based in Canada.

