Reviewing Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) & Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Century Casinos and Electronic Arts”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Casinos $575.92 million 0.07 -$128.17 million ($3.53) -0.41 Electronic Arts $7.29 billion 7.03 $1.12 billion $3.42 59.92

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Electronic Arts has higher revenue and earnings than Century Casinos. Century Casinos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electronic Arts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

66.4% of Century Casinos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Electronic Arts shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Century Casinos shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Electronic Arts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Century Casinos and Electronic Arts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Casinos 1 0 4 0 2.60 Electronic Arts 1 26 4 0 2.10

Century Casinos currently has a consensus price target of $3.67, indicating a potential upside of 152.87%. Electronic Arts has a consensus price target of $181.21, indicating a potential downside of 11.58%. Given Century Casinos’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Century Casinos is more favorable than Electronic Arts.

Risk and Volatility

Century Casinos has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electronic Arts has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Century Casinos and Electronic Arts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Casinos -18.92% -165.48% -5.44% Electronic Arts 12.14% 15.30% 8.02%

Summary

Electronic Arts beats Century Casinos on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc. operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands. The company licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. It markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution and retail channels, as well as directly to mass market retailers, specialty stores, and distribution arrangements. Electronic Arts Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

