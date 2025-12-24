Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 24th (ALS, DCBO, DOMO, DVAX, EOLS, GDI, KYIV, NOA, OMER, RZLV)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, December 24th:

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have C$9.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$9.00.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a sell rating. TD Securities currently has C$36.60 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$31.00.

Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$20.00.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$33.00.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$21.50 to C$21.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

