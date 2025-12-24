Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.11, but opened at $20.23. Subsea 7 shares last traded at $20.20, with a volume of 500 shares traded.
Separately, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 4.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Subsea 7 SA will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Subsea 7 SA is a global engineering, construction and services contractor serving the offshore energy industry. The company specializes in complex subsea infrastructure projects, offering pipeline and riser installation, umbilical and flowline deployment, and subsea tie-ins. Its fleet of specialized vessels, diving systems and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) supports installation, inspection, maintenance and repair activities across the life cycle of offshore oil, gas and renewable energy fields.
With roots tracing back to the merger of Subsea 7 Inc and Acergy SA in 2011, Subsea 7 has built a broad international footprint.
