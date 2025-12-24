Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Nidec Corp. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.01, but opened at $3.25. Nidec shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 1,355 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NJDCY. Macquarie lowered Nidec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nidec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nidec has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nidec Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Nidec had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 6.82%.The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nidec Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation is a global manufacturer of electric motors and related systems, supplying components and finished products for a wide range of industries. The company is best known for its precision small motors used in computer hard-disk drives and other compact applications, and it has broadened its product portfolio to include motors, drives, controllers and mechatronic systems for consumer appliances, office automation, industrial equipment and automotive applications.

Its product range encompasses brushless DC motors, induction motors, servo systems, power electronics and complete motor-driven systems designed for energy efficiency and high performance.

Featured Articles

