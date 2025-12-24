BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.94, but opened at $11.50. BYD shares last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 84,789 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $104.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.43.

BYD Company Limited is a leading Chinese manufacturer specializing in electric vehicles, rechargeable batteries and renewable energy solutions. Established in 1995 in Shenzhen by entrepreneur Wang Chuanfu, BYD initially focused on the production of nickel-metal hydride batteries before expanding into automotive manufacturing in the early 2000s. The company’s name, an acronym of “Build Your Dreams,” reflects its mission to drive sustainable transportation and energy innovation worldwide.

In its automotive segment, BYD designs and produces a broad range of passenger cars, buses, trucks and commercial vehicles, with a particular emphasis on battery-electric and plug-in hybrid models.

