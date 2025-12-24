Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.51 and last traded at $20.87, with a volume of 39287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of Daiichi Sankyo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a market cap of $40.58 billion and a PE ratio of 20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.93.

Daiichi Sankyo Co, Ltd. is a global, research-driven pharmaceutical company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company was formed through the merger of Daiichi Pharmaceutical and Sankyo in 2005 and focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its therapeutic priorities include oncology and cardiovascular disease, and it pursues a mix of small molecules, biologics and antibody?drug conjugates in its development programs.

Daiichi Sankyo is known for building a development portfolio through both internal research and collaborative partnerships.

