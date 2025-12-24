WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Down 3.5% – Should You Sell?

WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $202.66 and last traded at $196.4660. 107,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 140,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDFC. DA Davidson set a $300.00 target price on WD-40 in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WD-40 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.00.

WD-40 Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.48 and its 200 day moving average is $211.07.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.30. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 14.68%.The business had revenue of $163.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. WD-40 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-6.150 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that WD-40 Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Etchart bought 500 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $194.02 per share, with a total value of $97,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,947.40. The trade was a 6.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel T. Carter acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $199.37 per share, for a total transaction of $199,370.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,460.85. This represents a 16.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought a total of 2,640 shares of company stock worth $522,765 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of WD-40

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 2,642.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in WD-40 by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 80,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 242.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company, headquartered in San Diego, California, is best known for its flagship WD-40® Multi-Use Product, a water-displacing spray used for lubrication, rust prevention and cleaning. Since its introduction in 1953 by the Rocket Chemical Company, the WD-40 brand has become a household and industrial staple. Over time, the company has broadened its portfolio to include complementary maintenance and cleaning brands such as 3-IN-ONE® oils, Lava® hand cleaners, Solvol® solvents, Spot Shot® stain removers and X-14® cleaning products.

WD-40 Company distributes its products in more than 176 countries through retail, industrial and automotive channels.

