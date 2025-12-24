TD Securities Downgrades GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) to Sell

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$36.60 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$31.00. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Raymond James Financial set a C$35.00 price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.92.

Shares of TSE GDI traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$36.25. The company had a trading volume of 41,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,978. The stock has a market cap of C$852.96 million, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.18. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a one year low of C$25.45 and a one year high of C$41.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.19.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$615.00 million for the quarter. GDI Integrated Facility Services had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 3.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 1.2993948 earnings per share for the current year.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc is engaged in the facility services sector. The company’s operating segment includes Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical services and Complementary Services. It generates maximum revenue from the Janitorial Canada segment. The Janitorial Canada and Janitorial USA segments provide a wide range of basic janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, carpet cleaning, and dusting, as well as other building services including lawn maintenance, snow removal and other.

