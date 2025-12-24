Akamai Technologies (AKAM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/22/2025 – Akamai Technologies had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Akamai Technologies had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Akamai Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to an “underperform” rating.

12/8/2025 – Akamai Technologies had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Akamai Technologies had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Akamai Technologies had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – Akamai Technologies is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Akamai Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.

11/13/2025 – Akamai Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $98.00 to $104.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/11/2025 – Akamai Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/10/2025 – Akamai Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2025 – Akamai Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $130.00 to $134.00.

11/7/2025 – Akamai Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.

11/7/2025 – Akamai Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $67.00 to $69.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Akamai Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at President Capital from $104.00 to $116.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Akamai Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $83.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Akamai Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $95.00 to $94.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Akamai Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $86.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 6,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $577,476.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,389.26. This trade represents a 28.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 10,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $931,591.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,337.50. The trade was a 43.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,498 shares of company stock worth $1,810,068. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company’s core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

