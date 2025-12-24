Akamai Technologies (AKAM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 12/22/2025 – Akamai Technologies had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/15/2025 – Akamai Technologies had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/15/2025 – Akamai Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to an “underperform” rating.
- 12/8/2025 – Akamai Technologies had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/1/2025 – Akamai Technologies had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/19/2025 – Akamai Technologies had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/17/2025 – Akamai Technologies is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/13/2025 – Akamai Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.
- 11/13/2025 – Akamai Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $98.00 to $104.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/11/2025 – Akamai Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/10/2025 – Akamai Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/10/2025 – Akamai Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $130.00 to $134.00.
- 11/7/2025 – Akamai Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.
- 11/7/2025 – Akamai Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $67.00 to $69.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2025 – Akamai Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at President Capital from $104.00 to $116.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2025 – Akamai Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $83.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2025 – Akamai Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $95.00 to $94.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2025 – Akamai Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $86.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 6,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $577,476.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,389.26. This trade represents a 28.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 10,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $931,591.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,337.50. The trade was a 43.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,498 shares of company stock worth $1,810,068. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
The company’s core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Akamai Technologies
- The Best $1 You’ll Spend This Holiday Season
- Put $1,000 into this stock by Jan 1 [Not NVDA]
- How Long Will $1M Last in Retirement?
- A month before the crash
- Trump Did WHAT??
Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.